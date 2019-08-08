Southern works out in full pads for first time of fall camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern’s primetime opener at McNeese figures to be cooler than the temps the Jags had to endure Wednesday morning for their first day in full pads.
It was so hot that starting quarterback Ladarius Skelton and center Jaylon Brinson didn’t participate because of heat-related illnesses. The rest of the Jags took reps to prepare for a Saturday scrimmage on the turf in A. W. Mumford Stadium.
Some of the guys shared what it was like to strap it back up again and head coach Dawson Odums called it a good day because they crammed a lot into a short amount of time.
“It’s the first day back in pads since spring, so, your body has to get back acclimated to hitting and stuff,” said senior offensive tackle Jodeci Harris. “But, we’re on the right page to get going.”
“I was pleased with the competitiveness of the groups,” Odums added. “It’s a little humid in the morning, so to see these guys push through it in full gear - we probably - we were over 120, 125 plays in team today, so everyone getting a chance to put some quality reps on film.”
“We just have to keep high energy out there,” explained junior running back Devon Benn. “If we go down sluggish, we’re going to have a bad practice. We just have to come out and keep high intensity, high energy.”
Kickoff for the season opener in Lake Charles on August 31 is scheduled for 6 p.m.
