Saints open 2019 preseason against Vikings today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Saints will be starting out the 2019 preseason against the Minnesota Vikings this evening.
This will be the first time since 2001 that the two teams will be facing off in the preseason where the Vikings claimed a 28-21 victory over the Saints. However, the saints are 7 - 4 against the Vikings in exhibition matches.
The two teams first faced off in an exhibition match back in 1968 in Shreveport where the Vikings won 20 - 17.
Bookmakers list New Orleans as a 2.5-point home favorite for this game with the over-under for total points scored set at 37.
Teddy Bridgewater, a former first-round pick for the Vikings, will most likely see quite a bit of play time as the Saints’ backup quarterback. Bridgewater previously led the Vikings to a 11 - 5 record in 2015. Expect Bridgewater to get plenty of playtime in this game as Brees usually sits out the first two preseason games.
The Saints may also use Taysom Hill, who was third in rushing last season averaging 12.3 yards per carry.
The Vikings seemed to work on many of their 2018 weaknesses in the draft, grabbing center Garrett Bradbury in the first round and guard Dru Samia in the fourth.
Minnesota may also be looking to expand on its running game with Dalvin Cook and rookie Alexander Mattison.
Mike Zimmer, the Vikings’ head coach, says he’s not so much worried about creating a “world-beating game plan” for this game so much as a “initial install and working on technique." He says that he plans to play the younger players for the majority of this game.
Last year the Vikings finished their last season with 8 wins, 7 losses, and 1 tie.
After a 24 - 10 loss against the Bears in week 17 Minnesota failed to qualify for the playoffs.
The Saints ended their 2018 season 13 - 3. New Orleans defeated the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, 20 - 14 in the divisional round.
However, the Saints’ season came to an end when they suffered what many considered a controversial 26 - 23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
New Orleans defeated the Vikings in week 8 of the 2018 season 30 - 20.
You can watch the game here on KPLC with the pregame show beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the game at 7:00 p.m.
For updates on Saints games as well as highlights, scores, schedules and updates from all our area high schools, McNeese, LSU and the Saints download our new 7Sports App.
