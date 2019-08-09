Pro Watercross National Championships this weekend

Sales director of the Southwest Lousisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau, Eric Zartler, says, “Lake Charles hosted the Pro Watercross group in 2013, and we feel honored to have been given this opportunity to further our relationship with the event for the next three years. The community enthusiastically supports sporting events in Southwest Louisiana, and we appreciate our relationship with the City of Lake Charles and the hospitality community in Calcasieu Parish. Southwest Louisiana is ready to cheer on the competitors during the 2019 national championships."