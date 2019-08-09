Pro Watercross National Championships this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles will be hosting the Pro Watercross National Championships at North Beach this weekend, August 10 - 11, 2019.
Athletes will begin practice at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday which will be followed by racing.
The Pro Show runs from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday with amateur racing rounding out the rest of the day.
On Sunday, amateur racing will start at 9:15 a.m. with the Pro Show running once again from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. with an awards ceremony closing out the tournament.
To those unfamiliar with the sport, watercross is motocross on personal water crafts or jet skis. The athletes compete on unpredictable liquid tracks varying from oceans to river to lakes. Races in watercross can sometimes reach speeds of 85 mph.
Pro Watercross and the Lake Charles/Southwest Lousisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau has reached a three year contract that will keep the National Championship in Lake Charles through 2021.
“The Pro Watercross National Championship event brings competitors from across the country to showcase their high level of skill. We are grateful for the Lake Charles area community coming together to host this event in just a few weeks. Our athletes are looking forward to experiencing Southwest Louisiana’s hospitality, culture, food, music, and the great outdoors,” said CEO of the Pro Watercross Tour, AJ Handler.
Sales director of the Southwest Lousisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau, Eric Zartler, says, “Lake Charles hosted the Pro Watercross group in 2013, and we feel honored to have been given this opportunity to further our relationship with the event for the next three years. The community enthusiastically supports sporting events in Southwest Louisiana, and we appreciate our relationship with the City of Lake Charles and the hospitality community in Calcasieu Parish. Southwest Louisiana is ready to cheer on the competitors during the 2019 national championships."
You can find more details on Pro Watercross on their website HERE.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.