New DeRidder Chief of Police discusses priorities

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - DeRidder has named Craig Richard as their new Chief of Police.
“This has been a lifelong dream for me," Richard said. "I remember my dad in the 70′s, he worked here at this agency, and I remember the Gran Torino with the blue bubblegum lights on it, and I’ve just always wanted to be a DeRidder Police Officer.”
In 1993, that dream came true for Richard. He started as a patrolman. Over the years he says he had served in all but two capacities at the department: deputy chief and chief of police. That is until now.
“26 years later I stand here with you today as chief of police of this great department in this great city.” Richard said.
Discussing his priorities in his new role, Richard says the department’s relationship with the community is at the top of the list.
“Sending officers out in the community, building that relationship, training those officers on how to build better community relations," Richard said. “We have a great department here and we have great officers and I want those officers to continue to reach out to the public and help them in any way we can. With the National Night Out program that [Interim] Chief Rudy started that’s a great thing that we experienced earlier this week and we had great success with it. I look forward to continuing that for years to come. The Santa Hauler’s too. That is something we will also continue to do for the community.”
Another is making sure the officers are up to date on the law.
“That’s always a challenge," Richard said. "The laws are ever changing across the state and the nation and that is one of my priorities is to keep those officers updated so they have the knowledge when they go out and handle these situations.”
Richard says another priority is providing updated equipment to the department.
“We are going into a new RMS system and CAD system," Richard said. "Which is going to streamline and be more efficient and effective. So officers spend less time doing reports and more time doing proactive police work.”
Richard says the department is already running efficiently, but will also prioritize fleet maintenance, cars, and equipment training. He says while these will cost a lot of money, they are working on finding ways on making it cost effective for the community while making sure it still works for the police department.
Richard assumed his duties as DeRidder Police Chief on Wednesday replacing former Chief John Gott, who retired last year.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.