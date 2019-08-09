New DeRidder Chief of Police discusses priorities

“Sending officers out in the community, building that relationship, training those officers on how to build better community relations," Richard said. “We have a great department here and we have great officers and I want those officers to continue to reach out to the public and help them in any way we can. With the National Night Out program that [Interim] Chief Rudy started that’s a great thing that we experienced earlier this week and we had great success with it. I look forward to continuing that for years to come. The Santa Hauler’s too. That is something we will also continue to do for the community.”