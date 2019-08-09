Lake Charles Fire Department receives new fire protection ratings

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The new fire protection ratings are out for some Lake Charles areas and that’s good news for homeowners.
“You start off at zero. You’re not guaranteed to hold anything, you have to earn it all over again," Lake Charles Fire Department Chief Keith Murray said.
LCFD was recently inspected by the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana, a non-profit that evaluates fire departments across the state.
The results mean good news for Ward Three District one, the City of Lake Charles.
“All of us get rated every five years, their rating system is 1-10. We just kept our two, we’ve been a two since the mid 80s and we’re very proud to keep it," Murray said.
Even better news for District Two, the area south of Lake Charles to the Cameron Parish line.
“In the district, they were a four, and they went to a 3. So they’re going to be saving 5%. In the city, will just not be paying any more, they’ll be maintaining it," Murray said.
The rating determines the cost of a homeowner’s fire insurance, and because district two improved its raining — residents in the area will save money.
“Whenever you go down from a 2 to a 3, or a 4 to a 3, you either save or lose about 5% roughly. That’s about how it works out. A lot of it has to do with how much insurance you pay, so 5% can be very little or can be a very large amount, depending on how much your property is worth," Murray said.
Murray citing one reason for the improvement.
“They built a water system, that’s what happened. They didn’t have that before. So, with Lake Charles fire maintaining what they have, they invested into a water system and we were able to utilize it and apply those rules to it and we got the points. Cause you can have hydrants and all of that out there, it doesn’t just give you points, you have to know what to do with it," Murray said.
Murray said this rating will last five years, until their next evaluation in 2024.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.