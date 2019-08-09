FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-210 bridge shut down in both directions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The I-210 bridge is shut down in both directions, due to accidents in the west and eastbound lanes.
A three-vehicle accident occurred in the eastbound lane, said Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police. There were minor to moderate injuries.
Senegal said a two-vehicle accident occurred in the westbound lane, no word on any injuries.
Drivers should take alternate routes or expect delays.
KPLC will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
