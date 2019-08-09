First Alert Forecast: Persistent heat continues through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, it will be hot. Temperatures will be climbing to the mid 90s. There will be a lot of humidity making it feel oppressive. The heat index will be in the triple digits. Make sure to use extreme caution while outdoors. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are possible in prolonged activity while outside. Stay hydrated and don’t be afraid to go inside to cool off. There should not be any cooling showers. Rain chances are only at 10% today.
This evening, the temperatures will still be warm. It will still be well in the 80s through the evening. Even after sunset, the temperatures will be in the middle 80s. The humidity is certainly not helping. It should feel more like the lower triple digits prior to sunset, then the upper 90s afterwards. Any rain we had from today will be gone. So, it still would not be a bad evening for any outdoor plans but be prepared for the heat.
Overnight, the temperature will not cool down much at all. It will still be in the 80s through most of the night. Some places may remain in the 80s while most other areas will fall to the upper 70s. Along the immediate coastline, it may feel like the 90s! I don’t expect any rain tonight, but that’s about the only good news.
With the lower rain chances, the temperature will be much higher. Temperatures will be soaring into the mid 90s. Some places may even get into the upper 90s. That’s just the actual temperature. What will make it nearly unbearable will be the humidity. It should feel like the triple digits almost all day. There may very well be a heat advisory that gets issued. Make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day. This heat could become dangerous. Especially if you spend an extensive time outdoors.
The hot, dry weather will continue this weekend. The same high-pressure center will be sitting right over us, keeping the rain away and the temperatures high. There will be limited rain chances. Any outdoor plans will be good to go, but you will have to contend with the heat. It will be very hot. Temperatures will top out in the mid 90s, but it will feel more like 105-107. Stay cool and hydrated in the heat!
If you are doing anything outdoors this weekend, don’t be afraid to go inside to cool off for a few minutes. With the heat being so high, it could become dangerous. Just by going inside for a few minutes could make a huge difference. Being by the pool or lake would also be good too, but I still would not spend too much time outside.
Next week will be more of the same. Low rain chances with a lot of heat. Temperatures will be soaring to the mid 90s. It will still feel like the triple digits. The good news is that the dome of high-pressure will be weakening a little bit and starting to move back west. This could allow for a quick shower. Later in the week, the rain chances should return to normal. So, Monday and Tuesday will have rain chances around 10%.
Later next week, a weak cold front will push in from the north. This will not necessarily bring any cooler temperatures. This will bring more rain. The rain is what should help cool the temperature down some. Rain chances by the end of next week will be up to 40%. Temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 90s.
In the tropics, there is no more activity. There is no chance of development within the next 2-5 days. Most of this is because of the Saharan dust moving off the coast of Africa. That is preventing any storms from developing. Now that we are in the beginning of August, the tropics are expected to become more active. As long as the Saharan dust sticks around, the tropics will remain quiet. We will be keeping our eyes on anything that may form and will keep you updated.
