FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another scorcher as the heat wave continues into next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The good news for those of you wanting drier weather is that the pattern ahead will be in your favor. Although Thursday brought a couple of late-afternoon pop-up thunderstorms, the likelihood of those returning today is even less likely as the ridge of high pressure continues to strengthen overhead through the upcoming weekend and even next week.
Another heat advisory has been issued for all of Southwest Louisiana today and I don’t see that changing with likely more advisories issued each day through next. The reason behind the heat advisories are not the air temperature but rather the heat index, or the load the humidity puts on the body through the perceived temperature which will again feel like 105 to 110 from late-morning through early evening.
For those of you back to school today, make sure you don’t send the kids out the door without some sort of water bottle and make sure they drink water before going to school to help prevent dehydration. This will be needed next week as well for the other school going back into session as this heat wave extends into late next week.
If you want rain, you may be not so happy with the forecast as this heat ridge suppresses shower and thunderstorm development due to the way it compresses the atmosphere and doesn’t allow the daily sea breeze front to fully develop thunderstorms from the clouds that attempt to rise into the towering cumulonimbus required for rain.
The ridge aloft will eventually weaken enough by late next week to allow a few storms to return to the picture by next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but until then, I would not expect rain to provide any heat relief. You’ll need to pull out the hose and water your plants for the foreseeable future.
The tropics remain quiet and with another load of Saharan Dust coming off Africa next week, I do not foresee any tropical threats through the middle of August, possibly even longer. September is historically our most active month for tropical activity, so we’ll need to stay vigilant as hurricane season is far from over.
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
