Cowboys close out first full week of camp; focus on Saturday morning scrimmage

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese wrapped up its first full week of fall camp on Friday in shells while gearing up for Saturday morning’s first scrimmage of the preseason.
The scrimmage, which will be closed, will be scripted for more than 100 plays and will cover different situations.
NUTRITION IS KEY
On Thursday, updated player weights were posted to the McNeese sports website with numerous players gaining or shedding good weight.
Head coach Sterlin Gilbert has stressed throughout camp how important nutrition is to the team, and because of that, along with a successful offseason program in the weight room, the Cowboys are bigger, leaner, and quicker.
“There’s a target weight for all of them,” said Gilbert about the players. “Some guys are different. Some needed to trim and some guys we needed to increase. All the nutrition stuff that we’ve done and put a heavy emphasis on, and the support that we’ve received and that we’ll continue to get from the nutrition aspect and be able to put the food in front of our guys, meals that they need.
“That’s something we’re excited about to the commitment to the program that we have people that are will to support us with that need.”
PRACTICE #7 NOTES
• The Cowboys dressed out in shells on Friday (helmet and shoulder pads) to wrap up their seventh day of camp on the practice field.
• The Practice included red-zone, two skell periods, two team periods and individual work.
• Each day seems to reveal a different playmaker and Friday was no different as Deon Cormier made a nice one-handed catch in the first skell period and Darius Johnson intercepted a pass in the same period.
• Justin Pratt burst through the line for a 40-yard touchdown run in the first team period.
• Cody Orgeron competed 3 of 4 passes in the first team period, all going for more than 10 yards.
• Tyler Washington made two touchdown catches, one of 25 yards from Matt Keller in the second skell period and the other a pass from Matt Gardner in the second team period.
• Andre Sam broke up two passes in the second team session.
• In the second skell and team periods combined, Orgeron completed 6 of 9 passes with two touchdowns, one to Davion Curtis and the other to Draysean Hudson.
• Hudson also made two TD catches in skell and team drills.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.