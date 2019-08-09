Common apps used by children can expose them to stragers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The internet can be frightening for parents worried about their children’s contacts online. Just ask someone like Anna Urena.
"It's scary for kids to just be exposed so young to their community because you just never know who else outside of their community trying to look for people vulnerable and people who have the same access as them," Urena said.
He says these apps can share personal information whether they know it or not. So it is best to manage your child’s activity through apps like Google’s Family Link, Apple’s Family Sharing feature, or other parental control software.
“It’s important to know many of these apps share your child’s location, it shares personal information, so it’s your job as the parent to protect them,” Mancuso said. “This is something we don’t really police, this is a parental issue that they need to stay on top of.”
Urena says when it comes to children being exposed to these potential dangers, the most important things are to make sure you have access to your child's phone and to openly discuss with them the potential dangers.
“As a parent, I think just knowing what your kids are doing and having more control on what they do, where they go, and who they’re seeing,” Urena said. “Just knowing and having those important conversations is what matters.”
