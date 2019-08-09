BACK-TO-SCHOOL: Jeff Davis elementary students return as district prepares to break ground on new school

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - School is officially back in session.
“I’m happy, you get to learn a lot of things,” said Mackenzie Leopolt, a student at James Ward Elementary.
Administrators in Jeff Davis have been preparing for the school year all summer long.
“We look at everything from safety to curriculum to how we open the offices," said Kirk Credeur, Jeff Davis superintendent of schools. "Everything that you can think of is looked at over the summer, the processes. And we try to improve them for the beginning of each school year.”
This year, the district expects to break ground on a new school that will combine Jennings and James Ward elementary schools.
“You want them to have a clean learning environment, well lit, quiet without the sounds of the air conditions, so they could focus all their time and energy on making sure that they are learning and doing the things they do,” Credeur said.
But having a new school was the last thing on the mind of parents and students.
“I’m feeling good, I’m ready to get a little time to myself before I have to go back to work, and just excited for the kids to begin a new year,” said Jessica Kopnicky, a parent of a second and fifth grader at James Ward Elementary.
“I was kinda excited cause I like to be at home and stay up late and sleep late, but I’m excited to see all of my friends," said Charles Kopnicky, a fifth grader at James Ward.
And the students are ready to learn.
“I kinda like science because you get to have fun experiments,” said Jillian Kratzer, a fifth grader at James Ward.
“Basically my favorite thing about school is ELA reading, because you get to read a lot and learn a lot of words,” Leopolt said.
And, for the students that may be a little harder to reach, first grade teacher Paulette Kratzer has a plan.
“We try to push them to their potential and make sure they know learning is the bomb," she said.
That motivation is all part of the superintendent’s plan.
“We are very proud of what we have achieved but we want to be the best, and we work hard to try to be that," Credeur said.
