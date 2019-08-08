17-year-old indicted in Reid Street homicide

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 17-year-old has been indicted in connection with a homicide on Reid Street in May.
Rashaad Gerard Lewis was indicted on one count of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Kendal Mikel Mose on Reid Street on May 19.
Lewis was 16 at the time of the shooting.
Lewis will be tried as an adult, although should he be convicted, he would be eligible for parole after 25 years because he was a juvenile at the time of the crime. Second-degree murder normally carries a mandatory life sentence in Louisiana.
