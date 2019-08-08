WHAT’S ON YOUR BALLOT: Calcasieu Parish Oct. 12 election

Qualifying for the Oct. 12 gubernatorial primary election has ended. (Source: WDAM)
August 8, 2019 at 6:11 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 6:15 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Qualifying for the Oct. 12 gubernatorial primary election has ended.

Below is a list of who qualified in each race.

GOVERNOR

  • Ralph Abraham (R)
  • Oscar "Omar" Dantzler (D)
  • Patrick J. Doguet (R)
  • John Bel Edwards (D), incumbent
  • Gary Landrieu (I)
  • Patrick "Live Wire" Landry (R)
  • Manuel Russell Leach (R)
  • M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza (D)
  • Eddie Rispone (R)

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

  • Willie Jones (D)
  • Billy Nungesser (R), incumbent
  • Rao M. Uppu (D)

SECRETARY OF STATE

  • Kyle Ardoin (R), incumbent
  • Gwen Collins-Greenup (D)
  • Thomas J. Kennedy III (R)
  • Amanda Jennings Smith (R)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

  • Ike Jackson Jr. (D)
  • Jeff Landry (R), incumbent

STATE TREASURER

  • Derrick Edwards (D)
  • Teresa Kenny (no party)
  • John Schroder (R), incumbent

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY

  • Marguerite Green (D)
  • Charlie Greer (D)
  • Mike Strain (R), incumbent
  • Peter Williams (D)
  • Bradley Zaunbrecher (R)

COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE

  • Jim Donelon (R), incumbent
  • Tim Temple (R)

CALCASIEU

BESE DISTRICT 7

  • Holly Boffy (R), incumbent
  • Timmie Melancon (I)

STATE SENATOR 25TH DISTRICT

  • Mark Abraham (R)
  • Kevin Berken (R)
  • Johnny Guinn (R)

STATE SENATOR 27TH DISTRICT

  • Ronnie Johns (R), incumbent

STATE SENATOR 30TH DISTRICT

  • James Ames (D)
  • Brett Geymann (R)
  • Renee Hoffpauir-Klann (R)
  • Mike Reese (R)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE 32ND DISTRICT

  • R. Dewith Carrier (R)
  • Herman Hill (D)
  • Kristian Poncho (D)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE 33RD DISTRICT

  • Les Farnum (R)
  • Stuart Moss (R), incumbent

STATE REPRESENTATIVE 34TH DISTRICT

  • Wilford Carter (D)
  • Kevin Guidry (D)
  • Matilda Green Miller (D)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE 35TH DISTRICT

  • Stephen Dwight (R), incumbent
  • Jacob Marceaux (R)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE 36TH DISTRICT

  • Mike Eason (R)
  • Phillip Tarver (R)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE 37TH DISTRICT

  • Marion "Butch" Fox (R)
  • Shalon Latour (R)
  • Troy Romero (R)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE 47TH DISTRICT

  • Ryan Bourriaque (R), incumbent

SHERIFF

  • Elizabeth Gray-Carrier (D)
  • Tony Mancuso (D)
  • Jimmy Richard (D)
  • CLERK OF COURT
  • Lynn Jones (no party), incumbent

ASSESSOR

  • Wendy Aguillard (no party), incumbent
  • Mike Moore (R)
  • CORONER
  • Terry Welke (no party), incumbent

POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 1

  • Helen "Liz" Long (R)
  • Ashton Richard

POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 2

  • Christopher Archinard (D)
  • Calvin Collins (D), incumbent
  • Mike Smith (D)

POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 3

  • Eddie Earl Lewis (D)
  • Shelly Mayo (D), incumbent

POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 4

  • Tony Guillory (D), incumbent
  • Priscilla Sam (D)

POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 5

  • Brian Abshire (I), incumbent
  • Charles Lockett (R)
  • John O’Donnell (I)

POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 6

  • Ron Hayes (R)
  • Dennis Scott (R), incumbent
  • Kelby Shows (R)
  • Jerry Walker Jr. (D)

POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 7

  • Cindy Bergeron (D)
  • Chris Carroll (D)
  • Chris Landry (D), incumbent

POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 8

  • Guy Brame (R), incumbent

POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 9

  • Anthony Bartie (D)
  • Schuyler Olivier (I)

POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 10

  • Randy Armentor (R)
  • Brandon Perkins (R)
  • Tony Stelly (R)

POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 11

  • Roger Marcantel (R)
  • Tony O'Banion (R)
  • David Stutes (R)

POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 12

  • Judd Bares (R), incumbent
  • Layne Hardin (R)

POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 13

  • Joe Andrepont (R)
  • Randy Gibbons (R)
  • Georgina Graves (D)

POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 14

  • Randy Burleigh (R)
  • Damon Goss (R)

POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 15

  • Guy McLendon (L)
  • Tony Tramonte (R)

Justice of the Peace Ward 7

  • Teddy McNiel (I)
  • Ronald "Ronny" Ruffin (I)
  • Westlake City Council Division C
  • Michael Bergeron (R)
  • Sharmita Rideau (I)
  • Clayton Rougeou (no party)

VINTON TOWN COUNCIL

  • Marcus Renfrow (R), incumbent

