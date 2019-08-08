WHAT’S ON YOUR BALLOT: Calcasieu Parish Oct. 12 election

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Qualifying for the Oct. 12 gubernatorial primary election has ended.
Below is a list of who qualified in each race.
GOVERNOR
- Ralph Abraham (R)
- Oscar "Omar" Dantzler (D)
- Patrick J. Doguet (R)
- John Bel Edwards (D), incumbent
- Gary Landrieu (I)
- Patrick "Live Wire" Landry (R)
- Manuel Russell Leach (R)
- M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza (D)
- Eddie Rispone (R)
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
- Willie Jones (D)
- Billy Nungesser (R), incumbent
- Rao M. Uppu (D)
SECRETARY OF STATE
- Kyle Ardoin (R), incumbent
- Gwen Collins-Greenup (D)
- Thomas J. Kennedy III (R)
- Amanda Jennings Smith (R)
ATTORNEY GENERAL
- Ike Jackson Jr. (D)
- Jeff Landry (R), incumbent
STATE TREASURER
- Derrick Edwards (D)
- Teresa Kenny (no party)
- John Schroder (R), incumbent
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY
- Marguerite Green (D)
- Charlie Greer (D)
- Mike Strain (R), incumbent
- Peter Williams (D)
- Bradley Zaunbrecher (R)
COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE
- Jim Donelon (R), incumbent
- Tim Temple (R)
CALCASIEU
BESE DISTRICT 7
- Holly Boffy (R), incumbent
- Timmie Melancon (I)
STATE SENATOR 25TH DISTRICT
- Mark Abraham (R)
- Kevin Berken (R)
- Johnny Guinn (R)
STATE SENATOR 27TH DISTRICT
- Ronnie Johns (R), incumbent
STATE SENATOR 30TH DISTRICT
- James Ames (D)
- Brett Geymann (R)
- Renee Hoffpauir-Klann (R)
- Mike Reese (R)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE 32ND DISTRICT
- R. Dewith Carrier (R)
- Herman Hill (D)
- Kristian Poncho (D)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE 33RD DISTRICT
- Les Farnum (R)
- Stuart Moss (R), incumbent
STATE REPRESENTATIVE 34TH DISTRICT
- Wilford Carter (D)
- Kevin Guidry (D)
- Matilda Green Miller (D)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE 35TH DISTRICT
- Stephen Dwight (R), incumbent
- Jacob Marceaux (R)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE 36TH DISTRICT
- Mike Eason (R)
- Phillip Tarver (R)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE 37TH DISTRICT
- Marion "Butch" Fox (R)
- Shalon Latour (R)
- Troy Romero (R)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE 47TH DISTRICT
- Ryan Bourriaque (R), incumbent
SHERIFF
- Elizabeth Gray-Carrier (D)
- Tony Mancuso (D)
- Jimmy Richard (D)
- CLERK OF COURT
- Lynn Jones (no party), incumbent
ASSESSOR
- Wendy Aguillard (no party), incumbent
- Mike Moore (R)
- CORONER
- Terry Welke (no party), incumbent
POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 1
- Helen "Liz" Long (R)
- Ashton Richard
POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 2
- Christopher Archinard (D)
- Calvin Collins (D), incumbent
- Mike Smith (D)
POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 3
- Eddie Earl Lewis (D)
- Shelly Mayo (D), incumbent
POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 4
- Tony Guillory (D), incumbent
- Priscilla Sam (D)
POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 5
- Brian Abshire (I), incumbent
- Charles Lockett (R)
- John O’Donnell (I)
POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 6
- Ron Hayes (R)
- Dennis Scott (R), incumbent
- Kelby Shows (R)
- Jerry Walker Jr. (D)
POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 7
- Cindy Bergeron (D)
- Chris Carroll (D)
- Chris Landry (D), incumbent
POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 8
- Guy Brame (R), incumbent
POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 9
- Anthony Bartie (D)
- Schuyler Olivier (I)
POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 10
- Randy Armentor (R)
- Brandon Perkins (R)
- Tony Stelly (R)
POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 11
- Roger Marcantel (R)
- Tony O'Banion (R)
- David Stutes (R)
POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 12
- Judd Bares (R), incumbent
- Layne Hardin (R)
POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 13
- Joe Andrepont (R)
- Randy Gibbons (R)
- Georgina Graves (D)
POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 14
- Randy Burleigh (R)
- Damon Goss (R)
POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 15
- Guy McLendon (L)
- Tony Tramonte (R)
Justice of the Peace Ward 7
- Teddy McNiel (I)
- Ronald "Ronny" Ruffin (I)
- Westlake City Council Division C
- Michael Bergeron (R)
- Sharmita Rideau (I)
- Clayton Rougeou (no party)
VINTON TOWN COUNCIL
- Marcus Renfrow (R), incumbent
