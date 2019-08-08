WHAT’S ON YOUR BALLOT: Allen Parish Oct. 12 election

August 8, 2019 at 6:11 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 6:12 PM

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Qualifying for the Oct. 12 election has ended.

Below is a list of who qualified.

GOVERNOR

  • Ralph Abraham (R)
  • Oscar "Omar" Dantzler (D)
  • Patrick J. Doguet (R)
  • John Bel Edwards (D), incumbent
  • Gary Landrieu (I)
  • Patrick "Live Wire" Landry (R)
  • Manuel Russell Leach (R)
  • M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza (D)
  • Eddie Rispone (R)

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

  • Willie Jones (D)
  • Billy Nungesser (R), incumbent
  • Rao M. Uppu (D)

SECRETARY OF STATE

  • Kyle Ardoin (R), incumbent
  • Gwen Collins-Greenup (D)
  • Thomas J. Kennedy III (R)
  • Amanda Jennings Smith (R)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

  • Ike Jackson Jr. (D)
  • Jeff Landry (R), incumbent

STATE TREASURER

  • Derrick Edwards (D)
  • Teresa Kenny (no party)
  • John Schroder (R), incumbent

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY

  • Marguerite Green (D)
  • Charlie Greer (D)
  • Mike Strain (R), incumbent
  • Peter Williams (D)
  • Bradley Zaunbrecher (R)

COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE

  • Jim Donelon (R), incumbent
  • Tim Temple (R)

ALLEN PARISH:

STATE SENATOR 28TH DISTRICT

  • Heather Cloud (R)
  • Robert Johnson (D)
  • H. Bernard LeBas (D)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE 32ND DISTRICT

  • R. Dewith Carrier (R)
  • Herman Hill (D)
  • Kristian Poncho (D)

SHERIFF

  • Doug Hebert (I), incumbent
  • Joseph Lockett (no party)

CLERK OF COURT

  • Cindy Fontenot (R)
  • Stacey Hurst (R)

TAX ASSESSOR

  • Richard Earl (D), incumbent

CORONER

  • Don Nesom (D)

POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 1

  • Ruffin George Jr. (D), incumbent

POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 2

  • Heath Ardoin (R), incumbent

POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 3

  • John W. Strother Jr. (R), incumbent
  • Ervin Willis Sr. (D)

POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 4

  • Jesse Gonzales (D)
  • Josh Thompson (R)
  • Creig Vizena (I), incumbent

POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 5

  • Leonard Duplechin (D)
  • Tony Hebert (R), incumbent

POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 6

  • Allen Courville (D)

POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 7

  • Kent Fontenot (R), incumbent

OBERLIN TOWN ALDERMAN DISTRICT 2

  • Donnie Taylor (R)

