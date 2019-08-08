WHAT’S ON YOUR BALLOT: Allen Parish Oct. 12 election

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Qualifying for the Oct. 12 election has ended.
Below is a list of who qualified.
GOVERNOR
- Ralph Abraham (R)
- Oscar "Omar" Dantzler (D)
- Patrick J. Doguet (R)
- John Bel Edwards (D), incumbent
- Gary Landrieu (I)
- Patrick "Live Wire" Landry (R)
- Manuel Russell Leach (R)
- M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza (D)
- Eddie Rispone (R)
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
- Willie Jones (D)
- Billy Nungesser (R), incumbent
- Rao M. Uppu (D)
SECRETARY OF STATE
- Kyle Ardoin (R), incumbent
- Gwen Collins-Greenup (D)
- Thomas J. Kennedy III (R)
- Amanda Jennings Smith (R)
ATTORNEY GENERAL
- Ike Jackson Jr. (D)
- Jeff Landry (R), incumbent
STATE TREASURER
- Derrick Edwards (D)
- Teresa Kenny (no party)
- John Schroder (R), incumbent
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY
- Marguerite Green (D)
- Charlie Greer (D)
- Mike Strain (R), incumbent
- Peter Williams (D)
- Bradley Zaunbrecher (R)
COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE
- Jim Donelon (R), incumbent
- Tim Temple (R)
ALLEN PARISH:
STATE SENATOR 28TH DISTRICT
- Heather Cloud (R)
- Robert Johnson (D)
- H. Bernard LeBas (D)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE 32ND DISTRICT
- R. Dewith Carrier (R)
- Herman Hill (D)
- Kristian Poncho (D)
SHERIFF
- Doug Hebert (I), incumbent
- Joseph Lockett (no party)
CLERK OF COURT
- Cindy Fontenot (R)
- Stacey Hurst (R)
TAX ASSESSOR
- Richard Earl (D), incumbent
CORONER
- Don Nesom (D)
POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 1
- Ruffin George Jr. (D), incumbent
POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 2
- Heath Ardoin (R), incumbent
POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 3
- John W. Strother Jr. (R), incumbent
- Ervin Willis Sr. (D)
POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 4
- Jesse Gonzales (D)
- Josh Thompson (R)
- Creig Vizena (I), incumbent
POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 5
- Leonard Duplechin (D)
- Tony Hebert (R), incumbent
POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 6
- Allen Courville (D)
POLICE JUROR DISTRICT 7
- Kent Fontenot (R), incumbent
OBERLIN TOWN ALDERMAN DISTRICT 2
- Donnie Taylor (R)
