Two arrested in burglary of Wayne and Layne’s, one still sought

CARLYSS, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects in connection to a burglary at Wayne and Layne’s on La. 27.
A third person is still being sought, said Kim Myers, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
CPSO deputies were dispatched to Wayne and Layne’s around 8 a.m. Aug. 5 in reference to a burglary.
Myers said that deputies learned that suspects cut a hole in the exterior wall of the business, causing several thousand dollars worth of damage, to gain access in the video poker room. Once inside, the suspects destroyed three poker machines and gained access to the cash boxes located inside the machines.
Detectives were able to identify three suspects responsible through investigation and by viewing surveillance footage.
Oda Soileau III, 48, and Kelley K. Finney, 42, both of Lake Charles, were both arrested Aug. 5 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of criminal damage to property over $50,000, simple burglary, and theft from $1,000 to $5,000.
Judge Robert Wyatt signed an arrest warrant in the amount of $110,000 for Robert R. Kilgore II. He too will face charges of criminal damage to property over $50,000, simple burglary, and theft from $1,000 to $5,000.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kilgore is asked to contact Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.
