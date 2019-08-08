Thieves use stolen truck, forklift, to steal ATM from Westlake bank

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Thieves used a stolen truck and forklift to steal an ATM from a Westlake Bank, said Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
CPSO deputies and Westlake Police Department Officers were dispatched to a bank on Sampson Street in Westlake in reference to a theft around 1 a.m. on Aug. 3.
When authorities arrived on scene they observed the ATM in the bank parking lot to be missing. They also located a trailer along with a forklift that had been left in the parking lot, Myers said. Investigation revealed that the trailer, along with a truck, was stolen from a business on U.S. 90 East in Lake Charles. It was also learned the forklift had been stolen from a business on Candice Lane in Lake Charles.
During further investigation detectives with CPSO and WLPD obtained video surveillance from the area near the bank along with the areas near the businesses where the truck, trailer and forklift were stolen, Myers said. After watching the surveillance detectives observed the stolen truck pulling the stolen trailer and forklift travel to the bank and steal the ATM.
Later the same day CPSO deputies were dispatched to Bayou D’inde Pass in Sulphur in reference to a vehicle on fire. Deputies located the burnt truck, which they learned was the stolen truck from the business on U.S. 90, along with a burned ATM, which was from the bank in Westlake, Myers said.
Detectives believe there are possibly three suspects involved and possibly another vehicle, described as a dark colored Dodge truck.
CPSO and WLPD are asking if anyone has information regarding these incidents or the suspects in the photos to contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605 or the Westlake Police Department at 433-4151.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Investigation Unit are working the stolen truck, trailer and forklift and Westlake Police Department detectives are working the stolen ATM.
