SWLA Arrest Report - August 7, 2019
By Patrick Deaville | August 8, 2019 at 6:43 AM CDT - Updated August 8 at 6:43 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 7, 2019.

Tracy L Carter, 57, Lake Charles: Trespassing; disturbing the peace; public intimidation and retaliation.

Alexis Rodriguez, 61, Tampa, FL: Disturbing the peace.

Garrett Lee Peak, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; in a park after hours.

Jeromy Joseph Bilbo, 33, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Male Maurice James, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Hector Alejandro Moreno, 29, Lake Charles: Second offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

Marcus Dwayne Patterson, 37, Lake Charles: Attempted obstruction of justice; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; fourth offense possession of marijuana; instate detainer (2 charges).

Michael James Beloney Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Jacob Daniel Duplantis, 26, Morouville: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; instate detainer.

Chase Ryan Thacker, 28, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

John Chester Calais Jr., 47, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Craig Joseph Rodrigue Jr., 39, Iowa: Contempt of court.

Christina Leigh Weaver, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Ronald Gregory Glodd, 48, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Cory Daniel Thacker, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000.

Daniel Blake Norred, 28, Creole: Possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer (3 charges).

Rick Tana Currier, 45, DeQuincy: Theft of a firearm; theft under $1,000; parole violation.

Destiny Clare Daley, 24, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Chasity Rynal’e Tezeno, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Dashawn Cordell Brown, 27, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Lukas Mark Sanchez, 34, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.

Jamie Linn Wilks, 45, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Dustin Bryan Mays, 34, Sulphur: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; no seat belt; contempt of court; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug.

David Allen Martin, 48, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

Dalton Michael Novak, 28, Sulphur: Obstruction of justice; possession of Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; aggravated flight from an officer; hit and run driving; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Jena Marie Freeman, 32, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000; contempt of court; instate detainer.

Maichel Edward Evans, 52, Humble, TX: Aggravated assault with a firearm; carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Kilan Martize Woods, 23, Lake Charles: First degree robbery.

Timothy Bryan McNabb, 44, Sulphur: Third offense DWI; child endangerment; operating a vehicle while under suspension.

