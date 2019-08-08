SWLA Arrest Report - August 7, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 7, 2019.
Tracy L Carter, 57, Lake Charles: Trespassing; disturbing the peace; public intimidation and retaliation.
Alexis Rodriguez, 61, Tampa, FL: Disturbing the peace.
Garrett Lee Peak, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; in a park after hours.
Jeromy Joseph Bilbo, 33, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Male Maurice James, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.
Hector Alejandro Moreno, 29, Lake Charles: Second offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Marcus Dwayne Patterson, 37, Lake Charles: Attempted obstruction of justice; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; fourth offense possession of marijuana; instate detainer (2 charges).
Michael James Beloney Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Jacob Daniel Duplantis, 26, Morouville: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; instate detainer.
Chase Ryan Thacker, 28, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.
John Chester Calais Jr., 47, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Craig Joseph Rodrigue Jr., 39, Iowa: Contempt of court.
Christina Leigh Weaver, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.
Ronald Gregory Glodd, 48, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Cory Daniel Thacker, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000.
Daniel Blake Norred, 28, Creole: Possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer (3 charges).
Rick Tana Currier, 45, DeQuincy: Theft of a firearm; theft under $1,000; parole violation.
Destiny Clare Daley, 24, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Chasity Rynal’e Tezeno, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Dashawn Cordell Brown, 27, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Lukas Mark Sanchez, 34, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.
Jamie Linn Wilks, 45, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule III drug.
Dustin Bryan Mays, 34, Sulphur: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; no seat belt; contempt of court; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug.
David Allen Martin, 48, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Dalton Michael Novak, 28, Sulphur: Obstruction of justice; possession of Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; aggravated flight from an officer; hit and run driving; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Jena Marie Freeman, 32, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000; contempt of court; instate detainer.
Maichel Edward Evans, 52, Humble, TX: Aggravated assault with a firearm; carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Kilan Martize Woods, 23, Lake Charles: First degree robbery.
Timothy Bryan McNabb, 44, Sulphur: Third offense DWI; child endangerment; operating a vehicle while under suspension.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.