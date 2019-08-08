Public works offices closed for employee training

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - All offices of the Calcasieu Parish Division of Public Works will be closed for the department’s annual employee training today, August, 8, 2019.
The closures will include the following locations:
- 4th Floor of the Calcasieu Parish Government Building; 1015 Pithon Street, Lake Charles. This office will reopen in Friday, August 9. All other Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offices in the building will remain open.
- East Maintenance Facility and Waterworks District 5 of Wards 3 and 8; 5500 B Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles. Offices will reopen on Monday, August 12. Any water bill payments may be left in the drop-off box located at the building.
- West Maintenance Facility; 2915 Post Oak Road, Sulphur. Offices will reopen on Monday, August 12.
- Waterworks District 2 of Ward 4; 1141 Water Tower Road, Westlake. The office will be open Tuesday, August 13, and Thursday August 15. Water bill payments may be left in the drop box located at the building.
- Waterworks District 12 of Ward 3; 3878 Henry Pugh Blvd., Lake Charles. The office will be open Monday, August 12 and Wednesday, August 14. Water bill payments may be left in the drop box located at the building.
- Lake Charles Solid Waste Convenience Center; 5500 B Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles. The convenience center will resume its normal schedule on Friday, August 9.
- Sulphur Solid Waste Convenience Center; 2915 Post Oak Road, Sulphur. The convenience center will resume its normal schedule on Friday, August 9.
