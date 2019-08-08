$18 million going to Rockeller Wildlife Refuge for rock breakwaters

"That was probably 10 or so years ago. But over time, this rate has increased. What’s happening is we no longer have a beach rim. What we have is shell fragments. The sand is gone. The shell fragments are very light and when waves and strong wind come in on weather events, the shell hash spreads throughout the marsh. That kills the vegetation. Then when the next weather system comes in, it moves once again and the only thing left is the organic soils that are exposed. Then they get hammered and the root mass is dead so it can’t hold the land together anymore. So that’s why you see such a high increase in land loss is due to the movement of the shell hash. So we focused on if we could stabilize the coast and take the wave energy out we could stop this process and let the vegetation continue to hold and build up with the sediments that are deposited behind the breakwater. ME-18, you could say, is groundbreaking for Southwest Louisiana because we have always pushed for shoreline protection and we finally have it here. Now, the agencies will see the benefits and the funding groups will see the benefits which will extend other shoreline projects along the Louisiana coastline.”