LCCP’s TreVonte’ Citizen lands in 247Sports’ Top100 rankings for the class of 2022

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The preseason honors keep racking up for LCCP running back TreVonte’ Citizen. The rising sophomore earned offers from Penn State and Mississippi State this summer and on Thursday, it was announced that he is ranked as the 53rd overall player in the country for 2022. The new ranking makes Citizen a four-star prospect. He’s the first for the area since Vinton’s Tony St. Julien earned his back in 2017.
247Sports released its initial Top100 rankings for the class of 2022 and Citizen is one of four Louisiana players on the list. 247Sports said this list is far from finalized.
The 5′11″, 205-pound Lake Charles running back runs a 4.5 40-time according to coaches and he’s camped at LSU this offseason.
As a freshman, Citizen didn’t factor into the offense much until midway through the season. He rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in 2018. His best game came vs. district foe Iowa when he ran for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.