Lake Charles police investigate after shots fired on Cherryhill Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are investigating after shots were fired on Cherryhill Street on Tuesday.
Lt. Jeff Keenum said the shooting was reported at 12:53 a.m. He said no one was injured, but numerous shots were fired, causing damage to property.
Keenum asked anyone with information about the incident to contact lead investigator Sgt. Larry Newingham at 491-1311.
Officer Brandon Jinks was the initial reporting officer and Evidence Officer Jessica Single processed the scene.
