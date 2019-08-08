Lake Charles City Council takes final action to move forward with Port Wonder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After years of debate regarding what to do with Lake Charles’ lakefront, last year Port Wonder was announced, but work has yet to begin.
In a unanimous vote, the city council voted move forward and allow construction of Port Wonder, an educational and entertainment facility right on the lake.
“You may start to see work in the fourth quarter of this year, probably starting on the base flood elevation of the property. Probably a little bit of work around the parking garage. The base flood elevation has to remain intact for four to six months so that that dirt compacts. Then you’ll probably see some real work begin in 2020," Mayor Nic Hunter said.
The base flood elevation is key to starting the project. FEMA requires an elevation of nine feet above sea level along the lakefront, but the project is expected to be elevated 10 feet, if not more.
“15 to 20 years ago when that property was developed, there were different standards. Hurricane Rita and Hurricane Katrina taught us a lot of things. So, we’re not going to go back and develop anything on that property the way it is today," Hunter said. "There has to be certain things that are done to the property in order for us to build something that is sustainable and viable and something that can withstand another hurricane.”
Hunter hopes the $20 million project will be the catalyst for growth along the lakefront.
“This is not the end of lake front development. Port Wonder is the beginning. We want food and beverage, we want retail on the lakefront and Port Wonder is going to be the catalyst that gets those bodies to the lakefront," Hunter said.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.