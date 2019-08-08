Indictment returned against man accused of first-degree rape and home invasion

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A grand jury in state district court on Thursday indicted a man on charges of first-degree rape and home invasion.
Dasmond Jamal Simmons, 30, is being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center on the charges of first-degree rape and home invasion, as well as a probation violation and a parole revocation from a prior conviction.
The victim told authorities Simmons knocked on her door and asked if her husband was home because he needed help fixing something. The woman said that when she told him that her husband was not home Simmons turned around as if he was leaving and then pulled out a weapon, forcing his way into the home.
The victim says that Simmons demanded money, then sexually assaulted her.
Simmons was found in Lafayette in jail on an unrelated charge.
