FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat wave building through next week as cooling storms take a break

It does not appear that this pattern will change at all through the upcoming weekend until maybe the middle of next when our next chances of isolated thunderstorms returns by next Wednesday. Slightly higher rain chances are back by next Thursday and Friday, but long range model agreement is still very unreliable on just exactly how much rain makes it back to SW Louisiana by that time. This nice stretch of dry weather is certainly good for those wanting a break from the norm of our daily storms but will begin to get old for many of you by Its persistence through next week. Hopefully your air conditioning is in good working order.