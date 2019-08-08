FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat wave building through next week as cooling storms take a break

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today is start of lower rain chances and hotter temperatures as high humidity combines for a dangerously high heat index each day. The only exception will be for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms from mainly I-10 southward to the coastline as the sea breeze moves inland today. Speaking of I-10, most areas from Lake Charles southward won’t even see temperatures below 80 before sunrise today, making for a feels like temperature of around 90 before the sun even rises.
It’s the last day you may want to consider at least packing an umbrella as rain chances do exist today but are lower than previous days. Outside of the one or two isolated storms that develop, the start of multi-day stretch of 94 to 96 degree days are now here, with no return of any significant rain chances until the latter half of next week at the earliest. This well-advertised heat wave results of a dome of upper level high pressure that has been parked over Texas the past several days, now advancing eastward over Louisiana. Daily highs into the middle 90s will feel like 105 to 110 each day as extremely high dew points make for dangerous heat indices.
It does not appear that this pattern will change at all through the upcoming weekend until maybe the middle of next when our next chances of isolated thunderstorms returns by next Wednesday. Slightly higher rain chances are back by next Thursday and Friday, but long range model agreement is still very unreliable on just exactly how much rain makes it back to SW Louisiana by that time. This nice stretch of dry weather is certainly good for those wanting a break from the norm of our daily storms but will begin to get old for many of you by Its persistence through next week. Hopefully your air conditioning is in good working order.
The best news is that the tropics are still essentially shut down in the Atlantic, with no systems to track or even a potential for any to develop over the next week but possibly even longer as dry Saharan continues to unload off Africa and spread across the main development region of the Atlantic Ocean over the next couple of weeks.
Stay cool!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.