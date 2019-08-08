Cowboys work on redzone during practice No. 6

LAKE CHARLES – It was another scorcher on the practice field for the McNeese Cowboys Thursday morning, both with the 100-degree heat index in the air and the competition on the field.
A day after the players banged on each other for the first time in pads, there didn’t appear to be any slowing down in Thursday’s 2 ½ hour practice. In fact, the effort and competition continues to build as the Cowboys are another day closer to the Aug. 31 season opener at home against Southern.
The Cowboys worked on goal line situations for the second straight day. In addition to the regular skell and team periods, McNeese worked on red-zone as well, where in three series, the Cowboys connected on two field goals and scored a touchdown.
PRACTICE #6 NOTES:
• During red-zone work, Bailey Raborn was good on a 42-yard field goal while Noah Anderson connected on a 37 yarder.
• In the third and final series of red-zone, QB Cody Orgeron connected with WR Cyron Suttong for a 10-yard touchdown strike on a third down. That came after the offense had the ball at the 4 but was pushed back following a combined sack by Marval Bourgeois and Chris Livings.
• In skells, Orgeron connected with Deon Cormier and Markel Cotten on deep balls.
• Both Kody Fulp and Dorian Pollard each recorded sacks during the team period.
• Darion Dunn had a near pick-6 early in the team period but four plays later, Colby Burton swiped a pass and returned it for a score.
• J’Cobi Skinner marched off a couple of good runs, breaking tackles and making moves to move the chains.
• Trevor Begue added another nice TD catch to his camp.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.