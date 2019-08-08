Cowboys have talented, diverse stable of running backs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys stable of running backs is a talented and diverse group. McNeese has always been a team to use a handful of backs and 2019 will be no different.
Senior Justin Pratt is back to lead the group, but fans should expect a few new faces carrying the ball this season.
“We have some experience in there and we have some young guys. Guys like (Justin) Pratt, J’Cobi (Skinner), (Elijah) Mack, (D’Andre) Hicks as well, and J’uan Gross,” said McNeese coach Sterlin Gilber. “There’s some guys in that room that can tote the ball.”
Although the Cowboys lose their leading rusher from the past two seasons in David Hamm, this season’s Cowboy backfield may be as deep as it’s been in recent years. Instead of just having that one workhouse to do it all, the Pokes will operate as a backfield by committee.
“Those guys will all roll and get some touches and carries,” said Gilbert. "We just have to get those guys to continue to get better.
Pratt is the only returning running back to gain positive yards with the Cowboys last season. While the lack of experience may be a slight concern, the Pokes have more than enough talent to overcome it.
“It’s a lot of competition and it keeps you on your toes. Nothing is wrong with competition, they push you to do better,” admitted Skinner. “We’re all learning and we all got something special that we bring to the offense.”
