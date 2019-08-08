BACK TO SCHOOL: Driving safety tips from Louisiana State Police

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police are urging drivers to be mindful of back to school driving conditions for the 2019-2020 school year.
In a post on their Facebook page, LSP encouraged motorists to remember that:
• School zones are generally in effect on school days, Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. in the morning and from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. in the afternoon. These times may vary depending on location.
• Louisiana Law states that no person shall operate any wireless communication device while operating a motor vehicle during the posted hours within a school zone. School zones across Louisiana are hands-free zones, so put that cell phone down while driving
• School crossing guards have the authority to direct vehicles through intersections when traffic lights are red and to stop vehicles when the traffic lights are green. Motorists who are approaching school zones are urged to pay attention to the school crossing guards for hand instructions.
LSP included a picture explaining when to stop for school buses:
Two lanes
- Vehicles traveling in each direction are required to stop when the bus’s red lights are flashing.
Three lanes
- When the highway has a center turning lane with one travel lane on each side, vehicles traveling in each direction are required to stop when the bus’s red lights are flashing.
Four lanes
- Vehicles traveling in each direction are required to stop when the bus’s red lights are flashing.
Divided highways
- When the highway has a grass median or other physical barriers, only traffic moving in the same direction as the bus is required to stop when the bus’s red lights are flashing. Oncoming traffic should proceed with caution.
- When the highway has a center turning lane with two travel lanes on each side, only traffic moving in the same direction as the bus is required to stop when the bus’s red lights are flashing. Oncoming traffic should proceed with caution.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.