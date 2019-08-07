SWLA Arrest Report - August 6, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 6, 2019.
Patrick Touchet, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Anthony Guidry, 36, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Karl Thomas Thibodeaux, 61, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jean Paul Herbert Jr., 41, Houma: Instate detainer.
Robert Chase Burgess, 31, Lake Charles: Misdemeanor sexual battery.
Gilbert Broussard, 59, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.
Shalonda Evette Jupiter, 40, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating vehicles with a suspended license; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in a vehicle.
Jamie Linn Lejeune, 39, Reeves: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Thomas Michael Chargois, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of four hundred grams or more of cocaine; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; second degree murder; aggravated criminal damage to property; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a person convicted of battery of a dating partner; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Shelly Rena Broussard, 41, Starks: Contempt of court.
Justice Blaine Smith, 25, Lake Charles: Criminal damage to property between $1,000 and $50,000.
Murlin Joseph Chambers Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Robert Lee Alphonse, 53, Lake Charles: First offense DWI.
Jasmin Dwayne Coleman, 31, Opelousas: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Paul Aaron Willis, 30, Sulphur: Probation violation.
John Paul Fields, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; contempt of court.
Sierra Rachel Jones, 21, Iowa: Battery of the infirm.
Bodrick Vandrelz Dicks, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; burglary; theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer.
Sharla Renee Vitaoe, 29, Lake Charles: First offense abuse of persons with infirmities through electronic means.
Christopher Bryan Fontenot, 22, Lake Charles: Criminal mischief.
James Robert-Curtis Foster, 31, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); first offense possession of marijuana.
Deshawn Wayne Ware, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
Oliver James Johnson, 37, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Lancey Paige Conner, 38, Iowa: Contempt of court; theft of a firearm; theft under $1,000.
Lane Michael Turner, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Cameron Tyler Crabtree, 34, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); switched license plates; possession of a Schedule III drug; driver must be licensed; no motor vehicle insurance; no turn signals.
Rosalinda Chapman, 35, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Brian Wesley Sonnier, 44, Beaumont, TX: Possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000; operating vehicle with a suspended license; out of state detainer.
