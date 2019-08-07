Slaughter officer arrested after video of him punching another man surfaces on Snapchat

SLAUGHTER, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms it’s investigating after a video surfaced on Snapchat early on Wednesday, Aug. 7 of a Slaughter police officer punching another man in a gas station parking lot.
The sheriff’s office says around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Slaughter Police Chief Dave Almond requested that the office investigate an altercation between Slaughter Police Officer Danny Coy Hobgood, 36, and another man that took place in the parking lot of the Jett’s convenience store on LA 19.
The sheriff’s office goes on to say after speaking with witnesses and reviewing video footage of the encounter, Officer Hobgood was arrested and booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail on a simple battery charge. Any disciplinary action as a result of the arrest will be handled internally by the Slaughter Police Department, the sheriff’s office says.
“It’s rather unfortunate that it did happen, but we take an oath to uphold the law and in this case, it’s unfortunate that it was an officer that we felt had broken the law, but we have to apply the laws equally and fairly there," said East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis.
Witnesses tell WAFB the other man in the video is Slaughter’s fire chief.
