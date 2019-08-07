Six Cowgirls named to 2019 preseason All-Southland soccer teams

LAKE CHARLES – The McNeese soccer team placed six Cowgirls on the 2019 Preseason All-Southland Conference team, the league office announced on Wednesday. Those picking up honors include Rachel Palet and Havana Johnson as first-team selections while Keely Morrow, Rebecca Adcock, Anna Watson, and Emma Roccaforte were named to the second team.
Palet and Johnson earned an automatic selection to the team due to both being named second-team postseason all-conference players last season.
Palet, a senior from Plano, Texas, was a key member of the midfield last season, affecting the game on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. She totaled 10 points on the year from three goals scored and four assists.
Johnson, a junior from Coeur D’alene, Idaho, led the team in goals scored last year with seven, making it back-to-back years that she has scored seven goals in a season.
Morrow, a junior from Nevada, Texas, finished the season second on the team in goals with five and was a workhorse, playing in all 21 games and more than 1800 minutes played, the most on the team.
Adcock, a senior from Bryan, Texas, was a key component of the Cowgirls’ defensive unit last season. Appearing in every game, she racked up over 1100 minutes of action and earned two assists as a defender.
Watson, a junior from Spring, Texas, was arguably the most important piece of the Cowgirls attack last season, leading the team in assists with six while netting two goals.
Roccaforte, the 2017 SLC Goalkeeper of the Year, was dominant again in 2018, posting six shutouts while allowing just 17 goals in 174 shots faced (77 on goal).
Abilene Christian led all teams with eight preseason all-conference selections, while McNeese was second with six selections, Central Arkansas placed five; Stephen F. Austin with four; Lamar placed two, and Houston Baptist with one to complete the two all-conference preseason teams.
The conference will release the 2019 preseason poll on Thursday.
The McNeese soccer squad is set to open up the season on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. at Cowgirl Field against UL-Lafayette in an exhibition match and then will open the regular season on Friday, Aug. 23 against Southern at 7:30 p.m.
