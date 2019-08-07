Qualifying underway for October 12 election

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Candidates for governor, statewide offices and many parish and local positions are signing up to be on the October 12th ballot..
At the Calcasieu Courthouse, there was a lively group of those ready to get their names on the list.
State legislature, sheriff and other parish wide offices along with police jury candidates were among those at Calcasieu Courthouse to officially throw their hats into the ring. They all come up at the same time as the governor every four years. Qualifying is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and ends Thursday, August 8.
Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones encourages people to start learning about the candidates to be well informed for the October 12th primary election.
“It’s very important, go ahead and start educating yourself on the candidates and what have you. It’s not too early. and so Thursday, we’ll know who’s in each of these races. so, this is the first step of the process and the main thing is get to the end of the line and go vote,” said Jones.
There are always familiar faces and political newcomers too. Jones says it’s important for candidates to bring the right qualifying fee.
“Cash, cashier’s check or postal money order. Lot of times people come with a personal check and we can’t take that or a campaign check,” said Jones.
Some like to make a splash coming in the last day at the last minute, but that can be risky. Getting caught in traffic, for example, could prevent a person from meeting the deadline.
“The computers basically stop at 4:30 p.m., so you need to get in and get your name in," said Jones.
Across the hall, Calcasieu Registrar of Voters Kim Fontenot says now is the time to take care of voter business.
"Everybody’s vote counts so September 11 is our deadline, for registration. To make any changes whatsoever you come to our office or go to Geaux Vote dot com,” said Fontenot.
Within an hour or so the morning rush was over, but there is still plenty of time for candidates to sign up to be on the Saturday, October 12 ballot. The general election which will satisfy any runoffs is Saturday, November 16.
Again, qualifying continues from 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
To see who has signed up so far, click here. The Calcasieu Clerk of Court web site also has election information and pictures of each candidate who qualified in Calcasieu Parish. Candidates qualify where they live, so, for example, State Senate District 25 had one candidate qualify in Calcasieu and two qualify in Jeff Davis.
Other important dates are for Early Voting which is from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from September 28 to October 5 (excluding Sunday) at the following locations: Registrar’s Office in Calcasieu Courthouse; West Cal Business Center in Sulphur and Moss Bluff Library. For more information call the Calcasieu Registrar’s Office at 337-721-4000.
