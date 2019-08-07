LSU Football releases 2020 schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Football has released its schedule for the 2020 season.
The LSU Tigers will face SEC opponents Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama and South Carolina in Tiger Stadium. They will face Florida, Arkansas, Auburn, and Texas A&M on the road.
The Tigers will open the 2020 season with back-to-back home games against UT-San Antonio on Sept. 5 and Texas on Sept. 12.
Ole Miss will be the Tigers first SEC opponent after LSU takes on the Rice Owls at neutral-site NRG Stadium in Houston.
For the first in school history for both programs, LSU will face Nicholls State in Tiger Stadium. LSU will then travel for two back-to-back road games against Florida and Arkansas. When the Tiger return home, they will face Mississippi State on Oct. 24.
LSU finished out the final month of the regular season hosting Alabama on Nov. 7 and South Carolina on Nov. 14 for their home finale.
The last two games of the regular season will be on the road against Auburn on Nov. 21 and Texas A&M on Nov. 28.
The SEC Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
LSU will face the South Carolina Gamecocks for the first time since 2015 in a game that was relocated to Tiger Stadium due to the severe flooding in the Columbia, S.C., area that year.
2020 LSU Football Schedule
- Sept. 5 UT-SAN ANTONIO (Home)
- Sept. 12 TEXAS (Home)
- Sept. 19 vs. Rice (in Houston – NRG Stadium)
- Sept. 26 OLE MISS (Home)
- Oct. 3 NICHOLLS STATE (Home)
- Oct. 10 at Florida
- Oct. 17 at Arkansas
- Oct. 24 MISSISSIPPI STATE (Home)
- Oct. 31 Open Date
- Nov. 7 ALABAMA (Home)
- Nov. 14 SOUTH CAROLINA (Home)
- Nov. 21 at Auburn
- Nov. 28 at Texas A&M
The SEC Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.