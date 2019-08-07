LiHEAP applications begin today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish residents can begin to make appointments to apply for financial assistance for their electricity and gas utility expenses starting Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LiHEAP) applications will be reviewed in the order they are received and residents looking to take advantage of the program must first schedule an appointment with a representative in order to apply.
LiHEAP is based on a resident’s total income, and priority is given to residents over 60 years of age, households with children under 5 years of age, and residents with disabilities.
Interested residents can call 337-721-4033 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to schedule an appointment.
Scheduled appointments will be given at certain times based on where the resident lives:
Lake Charles and Sulphur
- 9 a.m. - 2:40 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays.
- 9 a.m. - 11:40 a.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month.
DeQuincy and Westlake
- 9 a.m. - 11:40 a.m. on the first and Tuesdays of each month.
- 9 a.m. - 11:40 a.m. on the third Monday of each month.
Vinton and Iowa
- 9 a.m. - 11:40 a.m. on the Second Tuesday of each month.
- 9 a.m. - 11:40 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month.
Starks and Bell City
- 9 a.m. - 11:40 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month.
- 9 a.m. - 11:40 a.m. on the first Monday of each month.
