LEGAL CORNER: Does a parent need a will if they have only one child?

ANSWER: Because it creates a sense of certainty and leaves little to chance, a valid will is almost always preferred over not having one at all, even when the testator – the author of the will - has only one child and wants to leave everything to that child. For example, it is theoretically possible that the testator’s child may have an unknown biological half sibling out there that no one knew about who may come crawling out of the woodwork when its time to inherit money. Also, it is almost always advantageous for the testator to name expressly an “Independent Executor” who can easily manage things in case the estate has need of administration. It takes a lot more time, money, and legal work to administer an estate if an in independent executor is not named in the will. Additionally, should the testator change his or her mind and want to leave some or all of his or her property to someone other than his /her children, then a will is certainly needed. Finally, there are other motivations to have a will such as estate planning, debt avoidance, tax planning etc. As always, do not make any final determinations without first speaking with an experienced attorney.