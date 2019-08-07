Intensity cranks up for McNeese on first day with full pads

LAKE CHARLES – Practice No. 5 of fall camp for the McNeese football team on Wednesday followed an off day and was also the first practice in full pads and it didn’t disappoint.
Competition has been stressed every practice and with the team in full gear, that competition hit a new level with several periods including live contact.
“There was a lot of competition on both the offensive and defensive sides and we got after it on special teams,” said first team all-conference defensive back Colby Burton. “We had some live snaps with some tackling. It was a good day.”
The Cowboys will practice the next three days before taking Sunday off for media day and Fan Fest in Cowboy Stadium.
PRACTICE #5 NOTES:
• The Cowboys worked on goal line situations with the ball placed at the 2-yard line, and on the first play, J’Cobi Skinner ran it in for a touchdown. In eight goal line plays, the offense scored on three. Marval Bourgeois had a TFL during the period.
• Newcomer Justin Jackson defended several passes and knocked one down at the line of scrimmage in the first team period.
• DE Chris Livings recorded two sacks in the first team period, one forcing a fumble.
• QBs Cody Orgeron and Matt Keller looked sharp in the second skell and team periods as the two combined to throw six TD passes.
• A seventh could’ve gone as either a touchdown or an interception when Keller’s pass to Markel Cotten was caught in the corner of the endzone and as Cotten was falling to the ground, DB Calum Foster ripped if from his hands and came up with the ball. Both sides celebrated.
• Freshman WR Mason Pierce made a nice catch on the sideline from Orgeron, shook a couple tackles and sprinted the remainder for a score on about a 70-yard play.
• WR Cyron Sutton made a nice TD catch from Keller with Colby Richardson providing great coverage.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.