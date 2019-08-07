Gurriel 8 RBIs, Cole wins 10th in row, Astros rout Rockies

Astros: RHP Ryan Pressly (sore right knee) returned to Houston on Wednesday after pitching one inning in a rehabilitation game for Double-A Round Rock on Tuesday night. Manager AJ Hinch said he felt good after the outing and that he would be evaluated and likely come off the injured list in the next day or two. ... RHP Brad Peacock (sore right shoulder) will make a rehabilitation appearance for Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday night.