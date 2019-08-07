Flaring at Sasol routine part of startup

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - The ground flare at Sasol’s Lake Charles West plant is quite a spectacle to behold.
Company and DEQ officials confirm that the current intermittent flaring is routine related to startup of the Ethane Cracker.
A spokesperson for Sasol advises: “Sasol will do its best to notify the community of any changes via its SasolTEXT system. Community members can register for SasolTEXT by visiting www.sasolnorthamerica.com/sasolTEXT. Community members may also call Sasol’s 24-hour information line at (337) 494-5301 for more information.”
