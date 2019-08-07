Free child safety seat checks in DeRidder Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task force are providing free child passenger safety seat checks in DeRidder this Saturday, August 10, 2019.
The checks will be conducted by nationally certified child safety seat technicians who will provide the inspections and answer questions.
The event will be at Green Chevrolet on 307 East First Street in DeRidder from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Anyone who is unable to attend the event but would like to have their child safety seat inspected can make an appointment with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-460-5443 or Louisiana State Police Troop D at 337-491-2519.
