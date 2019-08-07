First medical marijuana pharmacy in Lake Charles opens its doors

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Medicis Pharmacy, the first medical marijuana pharmacy in Lake Charles, opened its doors for the first time Wednesday morning.
The pharmacy is one of nine approved pharmacies in the state to sell medical marijuana.
You do have to have a prescription from a doctor in order to get medical marijuana.
You can find a full list of Lake Area doctors who prescribe medical marijuana HERE.
In order to get a prescription, you must have one or more the following ‘debilitating conditions.’
- Chronic Pain
- Glaucoma
- Parkinson’s Disease
- Severe Muscle Spasms
- Autism Spectrum Disorder
- HIV / AIDS
- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- Spasticity
- Cancer
- Muscular Dystrophy
- Seizure Disorders
- Cachexia
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Wasting Syndrome
- Crohn’s Disease
- Epilepsy
