FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances decreasing through the remainder of the week

High humidity will make the lower 90s feel as hot as 103 to 105 this afternoon. Meanwhile, a pop-up downpour or two will return for areas mainly along and south of I-10. Rain chances are at 40%. High pressure at the surface remains the dominate weather feature for now, but a building ridge of upper level high pressure moving our direction from Texas will help kickstart of stretch of hotter and drier days ahead beginning Thursday. The sea breeze will continue to be present during the day which could still spark a pop-up thunderstorm or two, mainly for coastal parishes up to I-10 tomorrow.