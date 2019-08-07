FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances decreasing through the remainder of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another typical hot and humid August day is on tap for Southwest Louisiana, with a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing once again. The main focus for a few showers during the morning will be along the coastal parishes, while areas inland begin with no major weather concerns short of some patchy fog in a few spots. Temperatures in the middle to upper 70s will quickly warm up through the 80s and back into the 90s this afternoon.
High humidity will make the lower 90s feel as hot as 103 to 105 this afternoon. Meanwhile, a pop-up downpour or two will return for areas mainly along and south of I-10. Rain chances are at 40%. High pressure at the surface remains the dominate weather feature for now, but a building ridge of upper level high pressure moving our direction from Texas will help kickstart of stretch of hotter and drier days ahead beginning Thursday. The sea breeze will continue to be present during the day which could still spark a pop-up thunderstorm or two, mainly for coastal parishes up to I-10 tomorrow.
With the ridge aloft moving further eastward tomorrow, the better rain chances will remain out over south-central Louisiana and lower Acadiana, while SW Louisiana sees fewer pop-up storms. This trend will continue Friday and through the upcoming weekend when very little rain will be around SW Louisiana. This will send temperatures up into the middle 90s each day with heat index readings as high as 108 at times during the afternoon as it will continue to remain very humid.
Slightly better rain chances will return late next week as the ridge of high pressure aloft weakens enough to send a trough and weak front into the state. Rain chances are on the increase by next Thursday and Friday as a result which will break the streak of hot and dry weather next week. The tropics remain quiet with no development in the Atlantic, Gulf or Caribbean expected over at least the next five days, perhaps longer!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
