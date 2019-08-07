First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity through the weekend with lower rain chances

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, we will not have as much rain. I have decided to put a 30% chance of showers for Wednesday. It should be a day with a few isolated showers and storms around. It would not hurt to have an umbrella with you throughout the day. Otherwise, wherever it is not raining, it will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 90s.
This evening, the temperatures will still be warm. It will still be well in the 80s through the evening. Even after sunset, the temperatures will be in the middle 80s. The humidity is certainly not helping. Any rain we had from today will be coming to an end. So, it still would not be a bad evening for any outdoor plans but be prepared for the heat.
Overnight, the temperature will not cool down much at all. It will still be in the 80s through most of the night. Some places may remain in the 80s while most other areas will fall to the upper 70s. Along the immediate coastline, it may feel like the 90s! I don’t expect any rain tonight, but that’s about the only good news.
Thursday will have a lower chance for rain. Instead the rain chances should only be about 20%. This is because a high-pressure center will be moving over our bayou region. This high-pressure will create a ridge of dry weather with a lot of heat. This will not completely eliminate the rain, but it will certainly limit any showers from developing. I do not think you will need an umbrella throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s in the afternoon.
Friday will be another dry day. In fact, I have only a 10% chance of rain. That same high-pressure center will be moving closer to our area wiping away any rain. It will not completely keep the rain away though, hence the 10%. Overall, it will be mostly sunny with only one or two showers.
With the lower rain chances, the temperature will be much higher. Temperatures will be soaring into the mid 90s. Some places may even get into the upper 90s. That’s just the actual temperature. What will make it nearly unbearable will be the humidity. It should feel like the triple digits almost all day. There may very well be a heat advisory that gets issued. Make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day. This heat could become dangerous. Especially if you spend an extensive time outdoors.
The hot, dry weather will continue into the weekend. The same high-pressure center will be sitting right over us, keeping the rain away and the temperatures high. There will be limited rain chances. Any outdoor plans will be good to go, but you will have to contend with the heat. It will still be very hot. Temperatures will top out in the mid 90s, but it will feel more like 105-107. Stay cool and hydrated in the heat!
In the tropics, there is no more activity. There is no chance of development within the next 2-5 days. Most of this is because of the Saharan dust moving off the coast of Africa. That is preventing any storms from developing. Now that we are in the beginning of August, the tropics are expected to become more active. As long as the Saharan dust sticks around, the tropics will remain quiet. We will be keeping our eyes on anything that may form and will keep you updated.
