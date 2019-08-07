Elizabeth woman arrested for first-degree murder in death of 81-year-old man

(KPLC) - A 31-year-old Elizabeth woman has been arrested in connection with the death of an 81-year-old man in Rapides Parish.
Kristina Nichole Hoffpauir, 31, is facing one count of first-degree murder and is being held in the Rapides Parish Detention Center on $500,000 bond.
Authorities with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office say Hoffpauir is suspected in the death of 81-year-old Sherwood Emanuel Doyle, an acquaintance of Hoffpauir’s whose body was found on Chester West Road.
While the southern portion of Chester West Road is in Allen Parish near Elizabeth, it continues into Rapides Parish.
Rapides deputies responded to Chester West Road around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 6, according to Rapides Sheriff’s Office officials.
