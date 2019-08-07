Calcasieu Parish School Board members split on ‘Louisiana Checkbook’ initiative

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A new initiative could provide an easier way for you to see how much money the Calcasieu Parish School Board is spending, and what it’s spending it on.
The Louisiana Checkbook is a program adopted by the state to give residents an easier way to see how their taxes are spent. Now Fred Hardy, representing district two, said he wants to use the program to track school board spending.
“It’s accountability, it’s transparency, it’s getting the public involved, it’s doing all the things I think we need to do," Hardy said.
Hardy also said he believes it should be easy for anyone to access.
“Well I’m a board member and I have a lot of difficulty tracking the budget myself. So, we want it-- I want it in simple terms, I want it so simple that an 8th grader can get on it and track. Yes, you can call in, majority of people probably won’t call in," Hardy said.
Some, like Desmond Wallace, who represents district 14, agreed the need for this program is there.
“It is actually a great initiative that we do need to implement. The reason is is because it provides transparency and accountability to the people that elected us into office, those whom we serve," Wallace said.
However, Calcasieu Parish School Board President, Damon Hardesty, said because they follow Freedom of Information Act laws, they can’t get any more transparent.
“I think that spending money on an outside source to come in and say they can give us more transparency, I think it’s a waste of money. Any public record, we follow public records law, any public record that you want, you’re more than welcome to come ask for it, you can ask me for it," Hardesty said.
Board members John Duhon and Eric Tarver said they’re open to transparency, but need more information before they can support the idea of spending thousands a year on the program.
“I think it’s a great idea and a great platform, it gives people something to feel like they have all the information they need at their fingertips, everybody, I think, is in agreement they think that’s a good plan. The only question is how much money we want to spend to make that happen," Tarver said.
Right now, it’s estimated the checkbook program could cost anywhere between $30,000 and $100,000, depending on the vendor and specific services.
Duhon addressed the idea that if it’s not passed, people might say the school board has something to hide.
“I have no doubt about that, a handful of people. Like i said, everything we do is in the open. In the meetings you can ask questions, fill out the blue card and get answers," Duhon said. "Under the freedom of information act, we have literally sent out truckloads of information to the people who are opposed to this over the years, the last for years, and they can find out anything they want.”
7News reached out to all school board members regarding the checkbook initiative, while some weren’t available, others responded saying:
Bliss Bujard: Undecided, said he needs more information on how much it’ll cost
Mack Dellafosse: Undecided on initiative
Glenda Gay: Supports initiative
Aaron Natali: Undecided on initiative
Dean Roberts: Undecided, said he needs more information on how much it’ll cost
The board members will discuss this at their upcoming meeting Tuesday, August 13.
