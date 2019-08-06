18-year-old convicted sex offender arrested for having sex with 15-year-old

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An 18-year-old DeQuincy man, who is a convicted sex offender, has been arrested in connection with allegations he had sex with a 15-year-old girl.
The girl told authorities that Thibodeaux was her boyfriend and that they had sex on numerous occasions between July and August, according to Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Myers said that although according to state law this case meets the requirements of a misdemeanor due to the ages of Thibodeaux and the girl, he is facing felony charges because of his prior sex offender conviction. Thibodeaux was booked into Calcasieu Correction Center on 10 counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Judge Robert Wyatt signed a $100,000 arrest warrant on Aug. 2. Thibodeaux was located and arrested later that day.
Det. Shelley Trahan is the lead investigator.
