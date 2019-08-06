TROPICAL UPDATE: The Atlantic remains closed for business this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The entire Atlantic basin remains storm free today and the outlook over the next five days continues to indicate the lack of any potential development which will mean a hurricane free Atlantic through at least mid-August.
A combination of wind shear and dry Saharan dust will work to limit tropical development over the days ahead with computer models showing another big plume of dust moving off Africa and over the main development region of the eastern and central Atlantic next week.
This lull in activity for now doesn’t mean hurricane season is over though. In fact, tropical activity generally ramps up during the first part of September, although every day we get through hurricane season is a day closer to the end which is officially on November 30.
