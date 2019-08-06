SWLA Arrest Report - August 5, 2019

By Patrick Deaville | August 6, 2019 at 5:51 AM CDT - Updated August 6 at 5:51 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 5, 2019.

Edward Matthew Vincent, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Christopher Tuggle, 47, Willow, TX: Out of state detainer.

Chaddrick Vashawn Landry, 34, Baton Rouge: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges).

Danny Carrier, 55, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions (3 charges); trespassing (2 charges).

Earl James Lubin, 60, North Little Pulaski, AR: Contempt of court.

Lashawnda Ann Guillory, 39, DeQuincy: Contempt of court (2 charges); burglary; theft under $1,000; escape; probation violation.

Zazare James, 50, Lake Charles: Forgery.

Tasha Marie Gimnick Lovejoy, 40, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; burglary; theft of a firearm.

Jonathan Michael Ray Williamson, 22, Orange, TX: Instate detainer.

Brittany Alysse Acklin, 26, Lake Charles: ARDC detainer.

Dametris Lavon Jones, 28, DeQuincy: Aggravated assault with a firearm (2 charges); contempt of court; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.

Jordan Kane Hunsicker, 27, DeQuincy: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; hit and run; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; contempt of court (2 charges).

Jonah Phillip Ellis, 27, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

Steven Todd Thibodeaux, 54, Lake Charles: Filing or maintaining false public records.

Michael Brian Hughes, 21, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less) (2 charges); obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy Lewis Riley, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

