Southwest Louisiana sends three soccer referees to Olympic development camp

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana Soccer Referees Association sent three officials to the Regional Olympic Development Program camp in July. Paul Bravo, Kailyn Bravo and Ezra Hebert attended the Alabama-based camp.
It’s the first time the area has had multiple representatives as the state only brings 18 each year.
At the camp the local refs were able to work with FIFA referees to improve their craft, which helps them better serve the community int he future.
“They can take the knowledge they learned at these regional tournaments and help bring it back to grow the newer referees, especially the younger ones,” said Alan Coco, the president of the SWLA Soccer Referees Association. “[With the experience] We can provide a better product for the players on the field.”
The association is hosting a soccer referee in-person class on August 24 for perspective referees. For more information, contact Alan Coco at alan@cscsoccerclub.org and visit www.playlouisianasoccer.org.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.