Saints preseason games to air on KPLC

By Brady Renard | August 5, 2019 at 11:21 PM CDT - Updated August 5 at 11:21 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The New Orleans Saints begin their march to the regular season this week with the team’s preseason opener at the Superdome.

KPLC will once again air three of the four Saints preseason games.

Below is the Saints' preseason schedule and TV information:

Aug. 9 - Minnesota Vikings, 7:00 PM on KPLC

Aug. 18 - at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:00 PM on CBS

Aug. 24 - at New York Jets, 6:30 PM on KPLC

Aug. 29 - Miami Dolphins, 7:00 PM on KPLC

