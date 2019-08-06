Saints preseason games to air on KPLC

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The New Orleans Saints begin their march to the regular season this week with the team’s preseason opener at the Superdome.
KPLC will once again air three of the four Saints preseason games.
Below is the Saints' preseason schedule and TV information:
Aug. 9 - Minnesota Vikings, 7:00 PM on KPLC
Aug. 18 - at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:00 PM on CBS
Aug. 24 - at New York Jets, 6:30 PM on KPLC
Aug. 29 - Miami Dolphins, 7:00 PM on KPLC
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.