One of two suspects in Baton Rouge Walmart shooting still at large

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One suspect is in custody and another is still at large following a reported shooting at the Walmart on Burbank.
At around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, dispatch received several calls about reports of a shooting at the Walmart. Deputies arrived to learn shots had been fired in the store.
Deputies evacuated the building, set up a perimeter, and conducted a search inside the store.
Deputies arrested one suspect, but the other fled the scene in a light-colored sedan. Detectives are actively looking for the second suspect. He’s described as a thin black male with a slight build, thin, wearing black shorts and a black shirt with a short haircut.
The person who was injured was an innocent bystander, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.
Gautreaux says an altercation between two patrons in the store erupted to the point where they pulled guns on each other. Both of the suspects had handguns. Detectives were able to recover one of the handguns.
“I want to let everybody know that this was not an active shooter,” Gautreaux said in a press conference at the crime scene. “Thank God this was nothing like anywhere near what they faced in El Paso or anything like this.”
EMS personnel say there were no patients transported from the Walmart. The shooting victim is a 42-year-old male who drove himself to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound.
“It’s unfortunate that the one subject got struck,” Gautreaux said. “He was, like I said, an innocent shopper at the store. He was standing in the line.”
The sheriff says the victim was standing in line to buy his child a lunchbox for school.
Katie Johnston with BR General Communications confirms the hospital is treating a person in fair condition.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome provided a statement in light of the shooting:
