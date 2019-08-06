Okes Stronger Than Ever: Oakdale Elementary reopens after 2017 fire

OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - In May of 2017, a massive fire destroyed part of Oakdale Elementary just after the last person left the building.
On Monday, over two years later, faculty and staff welcomed the community to tour the newly renovated building.
“I don’t know how to explain it other than my heart just pumps because my classroom, when I was a teacher here, is down on that corner," Ann Monroe, principal of Oakdale Elementary, said. "To think of my memories there, but also the new memories that will be made as well. So we are moving on stronger than ever.”
That’s the motto they are focusing on going into the new school year: Okes stronger than ever.
At the ribbon cutting ceremony, several people were recognized, including the Oakdale Fire Department, who raised the American flag in front of the elementary school.
Inside, a dedication to the firefighters who battled the blaze two years ago.
“That’s some of the hoses that got burned and trapped in the fire," said Interim Fire Chief Tony Pickens. "We used them hoses right there and we made that shadow box and donated it to the school.”
In the library, books from their recent book drive have started to fill the shelves. And in-between the cafeteria and the library is a place for the turtles.
Overall, the newest wing of the elementary school has been outfitted for 2nd through 4th grade classrooms. The new wing also contains the library, the cafeteria, the gymnasium, as well as the main office and faculty offices.
Monroe says she is ready to start the new school year stronger than ever.
Public schools in Allen Parish head back to class this Friday.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.